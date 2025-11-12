I-Mab (IMAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 13th. Analysts expect I-Mab to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 20, 2025 at 7:00 AM ET.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect I-Mab to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of I-Mab stock opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.45. I-Mab has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $6.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.12.

Several analysts have recently commented on IMAB shares. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on I-Mab in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Leerink Partnrs raised I-Mab to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, I-Mab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in I-Mab stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of I-Mab Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IMAB – Free Report) by 147.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,525 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of I-Mab worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics in the fields of immuno-oncology and immuno-inflammation diseases primarily in the United States. It is developing Uliledlimab, a CD73 neutralizing antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; Givastomig, a bi-specific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of gastric and other cancers; and Ragistomig, a programmed cell death ligand-based tumor-dependent T cell engager, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of for solid tumors.

