Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $52.11 and traded as low as $51.00. Hyundai Motor shares last traded at $51.00, with a volume of 702 shares.
Hyundai Motor Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.11.
Hyundai Motor Company Profile
Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts worldwide. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the AZERA, SONATA, VELOSTER, i30, ELANTRA, ACCENT, i20, and i10 names; SUVs under the TUCSON, SANTA FE, KONA, PALISADE, CRETA, and VENUE names; commercial vehicles under the STARIA, H-1, and H-100 names; and eco vehicles under the IONIQ 6, IONIQ 5, NEXO, SANTA FE Hybrid, SONATA Hybrid, AZERA Hybrid, KONA Electric, IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid, IONIQ Electric, IONIQ Hybrid, and i30 Hybrid names.
