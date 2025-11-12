Hyatt Hotels Corporation $H Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 330,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,743 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $46,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $760,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 1.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 2.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 60,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 30,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

H has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.60.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

H stock opened at $156.24 on Wednesday. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 1 year low of $102.43 and a 1 year high of $168.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.77.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.79). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 6.39%.The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently -64.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider David Udell sold 4,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $587,395.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,756 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,620. The trade was a 19.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.