Hubbell Inc $HUBB Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 4,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 4.0% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $450.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $437.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $417.20. Hubbell Inc has a twelve month low of $299.42 and a twelve month high of $484.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.24%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.49 earnings per share. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 18.100-18.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

In other news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.50, for a total value of $1,152,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,202.50. This represents a 34.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.32, for a total value of $945,813.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,247.76. This represents a 38.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HUBB shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $431.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $477.83.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

