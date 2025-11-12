Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Trading Down 22.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) dropped 22.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 480 and last traded at GBX 495.50. Approximately 3,336,975 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 599% from the average daily volume of 477,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 641.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Hilton Food Group from GBX 1,100 to GBX 1,090 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Hilton Food Group from GBX 1,050 to GBX 750 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Food Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 920.

The stock has a market cap of £445.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 664.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 792.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.82.

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported GBX 26.50 EPS for the quarter. Hilton Food Group had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 15.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Food Group plc will post 62.3340321 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steve Murrells bought 12,049 shares of Hilton Food Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 659 per share, with a total value of £79,402.91. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Food Group plc is a leading international food and supply chain services partner. We partner with leading retailers, brands and food service partners across the world.

We offer a unique multi-category proposition of outstanding protein products including meat, seafood, vegan and vegetarian, and easier meals.

