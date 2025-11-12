Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Shares Down 22.7% – What’s Next?

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 22.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 480 and last traded at GBX 495.50. Approximately 3,336,975 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 599% from the average daily volume of 477,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 641.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Hilton Food Group from GBX 1,050 to GBX 750 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Hilton Food Group from GBX 1,100 to GBX 1,090 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 920.

Get Hilton Food Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HFG

Hilton Food Group Stock Down 22.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of £445.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 664.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 792.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported GBX 26.50 EPS for the quarter. Hilton Food Group had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 1.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilton Food Group plc will post 62.3340321 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Food Group

In other news, insider Steve Murrells acquired 12,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 659 per share, for a total transaction of £79,402.91. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Food Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Food Group plc is a leading international food and supply chain services partner. We partner with leading retailers, brands and food service partners across the world.

We offer a unique multi-category proposition of outstanding protein products including meat, seafood, vegan and vegetarian, and easier meals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.