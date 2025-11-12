Hilton BDC Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HBDC) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Time to Buy?

Hilton BDC Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HBDC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.19 and last traded at $25.08. Approximately 6,715 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 47,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.06.

Hilton BDC Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.19.

Hilton BDC Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 30th were given a $0.1094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. This is an increase from Hilton BDC Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

About Hilton BDC Corporate Bond ETF

Tidal Trust II – Hilton BDC Corporate Bond ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Tidal Investments, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Hilton Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds issued by Business Development Companies classified as corporates.

