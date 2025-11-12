Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target Cut to $3.75 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $4.50 to $3.75 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Health Catalyst from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.36.

Shares of HCAT opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $9.24.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $76.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.05 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 34.05% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. Health Catalyst has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,295,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,243,000 after purchasing an additional 119,117 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 200.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 20.5% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 45,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

