Head to Head Contrast: SilverBox Corp IV (SBXD) and Its Competitors

SilverBox Corp IV (NYSE:SBXD – Get Free Report) is one of 89 publicly-traded companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare SilverBox Corp IV to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SilverBox Corp IV and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SilverBox Corp IV N/A $3.48 million 75.43 SilverBox Corp IV Competitors $41.37 million -$18.54 million 92.96

SilverBox Corp IV’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than SilverBox Corp IV. SilverBox Corp IV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverBox Corp IV N/A N/A N/A SilverBox Corp IV Competitors 0.86% 0.95% 0.80%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares SilverBox Corp IV and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SilverBox Corp IV and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverBox Corp IV 1 0 0 0 1.00 SilverBox Corp IV Competitors 217 264 217 3 2.01

As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 82.57%. Given SilverBox Corp IV’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SilverBox Corp IV has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by institutional investors. 42.7% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SilverBox Corp IV peers beat SilverBox Corp IV on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

SilverBox Corp IV Company Profile

Silverbox Corp. IV is a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

