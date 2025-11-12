Head to Head Comparison: Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) versus monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) and Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

monday.com has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autodesk has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get monday.com alerts:

Profitability

This table compares monday.com and Autodesk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets monday.com 5.58% 6.21% 3.75% Autodesk 15.75% 51.23% 12.77%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

73.7% of monday.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of Autodesk shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of monday.com shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Autodesk shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for monday.com and Autodesk, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score monday.com 1 3 21 1 2.85 Autodesk 0 6 18 1 2.80

monday.com presently has a consensus target price of $270.19, indicating a potential upside of 63.57%. Autodesk has a consensus target price of $359.13, indicating a potential upside of 18.97%. Given monday.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe monday.com is more favorable than Autodesk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares monday.com and Autodesk”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio monday.com $971.99 million 8.63 $32.37 million $0.74 223.22 Autodesk $6.61 billion 9.73 $1.11 billion $4.83 62.50

Autodesk has higher revenue and earnings than monday.com. Autodesk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than monday.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Autodesk beats monday.com on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About monday.com

(Get Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools. Its products include monday work management that manages workflows, projects, and portfolios for team collaboration and productivity; monday sales CRM, whcih tracks and manages various sales cycle; monday dev that builds agile product and software development workflows; WorkCanvas, a digital whiteboard; and WorkForms, which allows users to create personalized forms or surveys and gain organizational insights. It serves organizations, educational or government institution, and distinct business unit of an organization. The company was formerly known as DaPulse Labs Ltd. and changed its name to monday.com Ltd. in December 2017. monday.com Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Autodesk

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc. provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries. It also provides Inventor tools for 3D mechanical design, simulation, analysis, tooling, visualization, and documentation; Vault, a data management software to manage data in one central location, accelerate design processes, and streamline internal/external collaboration; Maya and 3ds Max software products that offer 3D modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing solutions; and ShotGrid, a cloud-based software for review and production tracking in the media and entertainment industry. It sells its products and services to customers directly, as well as through a network of resellers and distributors. Autodesk, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.