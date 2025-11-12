HC Wainwright Issues Negative Outlook for TSE:ASM Earnings

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:ASM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 7th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share.

Shares of TSE:ASM opened at C$6.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of C$939.49 million, a P/E ratio of 58.27 and a beta of 2.67. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a twelve month low of C$1.23 and a twelve month high of C$9.33.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd is a mineral resource company. It is engaged in the exploration, extraction, and processing of silver, gold, and copper. The company generates most of its revenues through the sale of Copper produced from its mines. Its project portfolio includes Avino; San Gonzalo; Oxide Tailings; Bralorne Gold and others.

