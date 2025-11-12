Happy City (NASDAQ:HCHL) Shares Up 1.2% – Time to Buy?

Happy City Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HCHL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.40 and last traded at $3.34. 29,737 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 152,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Happy City in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. They issued a “sell (e-)” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Happy City alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Happy City

Happy City Stock Up 1.2%

About Happy City

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.32.

(Get Free Report)

Headquartered in Hong Kong, we are a restaurant operator that operates three all-you-can-eat hotpot restaurant through our wholly-owned Operating Subsidiaries in Hong Kong. We have been in the restaurant services industry serving the Hong Kong market for over 5 years, which is a relatively short operating history compared to some of our established competitors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Happy City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Happy City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.