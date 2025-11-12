Happy City (NASDAQ:HCHL) Shares Up 1.2% – Time to Buy?

Happy City Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HCHL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.40 and last traded at $3.34. 29,737 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 152,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.
Separately, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Happy City in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. They issued a “sell (e-)” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Headquartered in Hong Kong, we are a restaurant operator that operates three all-you-can-eat hotpot restaurant through our wholly-owned Operating Subsidiaries in Hong Kong. We have been in the restaurant services industry serving the Hong Kong market for over 5 years, which is a relatively short operating history compared to some of our established competitors.
