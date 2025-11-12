Haoxin (NASDAQ:HXHX) Stock Price Down 9.6% – Time to Sell?

Haoxin Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HXHX – Get Free Report) traded down 9.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.6750. 211,773 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 254,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.7465.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Haoxin in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Haoxin has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Haoxin Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haoxin

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Haoxin stock. Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in Haoxin Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HXHX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Marex Group plc owned about 0.20% of Haoxin as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Haoxin

We are a provider of temperature-controlled truckload service and urban delivery services in China with over 21 years of experience in the transportation industry. We started our urban delivery service business in 2003 and started expanding our business into temperature-controlled truckload service in 2016.

