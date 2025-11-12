Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Hammerson PLC (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 255 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Separately, Barclays raised Hammerson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hammerson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82.

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.

