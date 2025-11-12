Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.64 and traded as low as $13.12. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $13.2850, with a volume of 1,051,272 shares.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.5%
The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average of $14.64.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.1821 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.
Institutional Trading of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Amazon Is One of the Clearest Buys If the Market Dips Again
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- CoreWeave’s Guidance Cut: A Buying Opportunity in Disguise?
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Strategy Shares Plunge as Bitcoin Retreats—More Pain Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.