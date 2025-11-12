Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.64 and traded as low as $13.12. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $13.2850, with a volume of 1,051,272 shares.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.5%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average of $14.64.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.1821 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

Institutional Trading of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 31.6% during the first quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC lifted its stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 21,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

