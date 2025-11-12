Growlife (PHOT) vs. The Competition Critical Comparison

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.3% of shares of all “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Growlife shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Growlife and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Growlife N/A -$4.48 million 0.00 Growlife Competitors $2.77 billion $80.45 million -6.00

Growlife’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Growlife. Growlife is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Growlife N/A N/A N/A Growlife Competitors -5.54% 0.65% 0.04%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Growlife and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Growlife has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Growlife’s peers have a beta of 1.22, meaning that their average stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Growlife peers beat Growlife on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Growlife Company Profile

GrowLife, Inc. focuses on the functional mushroom business. It processes, stores, markets, distributes, and sells fresh and dried mushroom products. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

