Grove Collaborative (GROV) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share and revenue of $44.60 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Grove Collaborative Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:GROV opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.20. Grove Collaborative has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $1.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Grove Collaborative stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,069,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,028 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.61% of Grove Collaborative worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GROV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Grove Collaborative from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Grove Collaborative in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.60.

Grove Collaborative Company Profile

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store.

