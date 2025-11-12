Grove Collaborative (GROV) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share and revenue of $44.60 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.
Grove Collaborative Stock Up 2.2%
Shares of NYSE:GROV opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.20. Grove Collaborative has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $1.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Grove Collaborative stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,069,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,028 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.61% of Grove Collaborative worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Grove Collaborative
Grove Collaborative Company Profile
Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Grove Collaborative
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- CoreWeave’s Guidance Cut: A Buying Opportunity in Disguise?
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Strategy Shares Plunge as Bitcoin Retreats—More Pain Ahead?
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- BigBear.ai Stock Is Range-Bound—Wall Street Isn’t Buying the Hype
Receive News & Ratings for Grove Collaborative Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grove Collaborative and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.