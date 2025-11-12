Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.20.

GFF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Griffon in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Griffon from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd.

Get Griffon alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GFF

Griffon Stock Down 0.7%

Institutional Trading of Griffon

Shares of GFF opened at $71.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14. Griffon has a 12-month low of $63.92 and a 12-month high of $86.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Griffon by 8,720.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Griffon by 72.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Griffon by 11,460.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Griffon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.