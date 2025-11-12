Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (GCBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

Greene County Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ GCBC opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $389.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Greene County Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

Greene County Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GCBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.75 million for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 24.62%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Greene County Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

