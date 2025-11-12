Grayscale Bitcoin Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BPI) Shares Down 2.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BPI – Get Free Report) were down 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.49 and last traded at $36.49. Approximately 496 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.58.

Grayscale Bitcoin Premium Income ETF Stock Down 2.9%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.03 and a beta of -2.71.

Grayscale Bitcoin Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.4105 per share. This represents a yield of 2,532.0%. This is a boost from Grayscale Bitcoin Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. Grayscale Bitcoin Premium Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,136.84%.

Grayscale Bitcoin Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The Grayscale Funds Trust – Bitcoin Premium Income ETF (BPI) is an exchange-traded fund that trades on the NYSEARCA exchange in the United States.

