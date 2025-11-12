GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Trading 33.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report) was up 33.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 26,002,042 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,173% from the average daily volume of 2,042,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

GoviEx Uranium Stock Up 33.3%

The company has a market cap of C$40.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06.

GoviEx Uranium Company Profile

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.

