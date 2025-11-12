GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Shares Up 33.3% – Here’s Why

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report) rose 33.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 26,002,042 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,173% from the average daily volume of 2,042,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
GoviEx Uranium Stock Up 33.3%
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.65.
GoviEx Uranium Company Profile
GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.
