Glynn Capital Management LLC Takes $843,000 Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 420.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 197.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its holdings in Chevron by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Melius started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chevron from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.45.

Chevron Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE CVX opened at $156.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.04. The company has a market capitalization of $269.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The business had revenue of $48.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 96.20%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

