Glynn Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,148 shares during the quarter. Atlassian accounts for approximately 5.3% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $23,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth $670,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 68.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 8.1% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 76,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 4.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 225,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,722,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3,105.6% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 140,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,587,000 after purchasing an additional 136,367 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEAM opened at $157.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 52 week low of $144.32 and a 52 week high of $326.00. The stock has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of -221.88, a PEG ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.56 and a 200-day moving average of $185.44.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 3.38%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Atlassian has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlassian news, Director Scott Belsky purchased 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $169.99 per share, with a total value of $250,905.24. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,445.03. The trade was a 48.86% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 268,275 shares in the company, valued at $42,387,450. The trade was a 2.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,497 shares of company stock valued at $742,375 and have sold 566,938 shares valued at $92,943,648. Insiders own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TEAM. Zacks Research raised Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Atlassian from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.44.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

