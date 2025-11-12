Glynn Capital Management LLC Has $14.70 Million Holdings in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Glynn Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,101 shares during the period. Datadog comprises approximately 3.3% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $14,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 887.0% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22,646 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Datadog during the first quarter worth $30,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the second quarter worth $42,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 679.1% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $197.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 638.26, a PEG ratio of 56.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.40 and a 200-day moving average of $136.59. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.63 and a 1-year high of $201.69.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.32%.The business had revenue of $885.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $179.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $182.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Datadog from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Datadog from $170.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.92.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 62,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total transaction of $10,273,579.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 533,358 shares in the company, valued at $87,417,376.20. This represents a 10.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael James Callahan sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total transaction of $2,343,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,625.12. This represents a 50.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,489,813 shares of company stock valued at $205,390,637. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

