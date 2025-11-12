Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.2727.

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Dbs Bank raised shares of Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $143.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $122.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $152.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.79 and a 200-day moving average of $112.48. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $86.08 and a 12-month high of $124.61.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $354,240.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 110,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,011,589.44. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $1,193,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 581,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,389,826.17. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 71,500 shares of company stock worth $8,336,040 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at $1,361,000. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 47.6% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 42,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after buying an additional 13,649 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

