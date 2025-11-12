GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on GH Research in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research downgraded GH Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of GH Research from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of GH Research in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of GH Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Get GH Research alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GHRS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GH Research

GH Research Stock Up 5.0%

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in GH Research by 63.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of GH Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of GH Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of GH Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in GH Research by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GHRS opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. GH Research has a twelve month low of $6.72 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 0.97.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). As a group, analysts expect that GH Research will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

GH Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.