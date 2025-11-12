GBank Financial (OTCMKTS:GBFH) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Time to Sell?

GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBFH – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.01 and last traded at $33.75. Approximately 87,459 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 49,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.29.

GBank Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $481.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of -1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.09.

GBank Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GBank Financial Holdings Inc operates as a bank holding company for GBank that provides banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Nevada. The company offers business and personal checking and savings accounts. It also provides small business administration loans; commercial real estate, equipment, business term, and medical/professional loans; business lines of credit; accounts receivable/inventory financing services; and credit cards.

