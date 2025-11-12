FY2025 EPS Forecast for Denison Mine Reduced by Analyst

Denison Mine Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) – Equities researchers at Raymond James Financial decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Denison Mine in a report released on Sunday, November 9th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn ($0.16) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.09). Raymond James Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Denison Mine’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Denison Mine’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get Denison Mine alerts:

DNN has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins raised Denison Mine to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Denison Mine in a report on Monday, August 18th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Denison Mine in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Denison Mine in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Denison Mine currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Denison Mine Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of DNN stock opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2.15. Denison Mine has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.17 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denison Mine

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denison Mine by 1,697.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,263,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,502,000 after purchasing an additional 12,525,956 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Denison Mine by 4,648.7% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,123,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,588,000 after buying an additional 6,973,000 shares during the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its position in Denison Mine by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 23,895,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,064,000 after buying an additional 6,371,531 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Denison Mine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,998,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Denison Mine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.