FY2025 EPS Estimates for Vericel Lifted by Leerink Partnrs

Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vericel in a report released on Thursday, November 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.26 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Vericel’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Vericel’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.57 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 2.85%.The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Vericel has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

VCEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Vericel from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Vericel in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vericel has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Shares of VCEL opened at $41.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.96 and its 200 day moving average is $37.70. Vericel has a 12-month low of $29.24 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 342.11 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vericel

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in shares of Vericel by 171.1% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 184,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 116,756 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Vericel by 174.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 40,892 shares during the period. Summitry LLC increased its position in Vericel by 34.6% during the third quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its position in Vericel by 23.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 67,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 13,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 0.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 268,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period.

Vericel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

Featured Stories

