FY2025 EPS Estimates for TSE:AEM Increased by Zacks Research

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) – Zacks Research raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report issued on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will earn $10.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.63. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q4 2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.64 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.88 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.65 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$195.00 to C$300.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of C$198.33.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of AEM opened at C$235.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$226.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$189.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$118.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.32. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of C$105.23 and a 52 week high of C$263.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, insider Jean Robitaille sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$235.00, for a total value of C$705,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at C$235,000. This represents a 75.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.39%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines is a gold miner operating mines in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It also owns 50% of the Canadian Malartic mine. Agnico operated just one mine, LaRonde, as recently as 2008 before bringing its other mines on line in rapid succession in the following years. The company produced more than 1.7 million gold ounces in 2020.

