FY2025 EPS Estimate for Fairfax Financial Raised by Analyst

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Fairfax Financial in a report issued on Monday, November 10th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $195.81 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $177.03. Cormark has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fairfax Financial’s current full-year earnings is $166.85 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s FY2026 earnings at $172.51 EPS.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $52.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $41.00 by $11.04. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 14.68%.The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Fairfax Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fairfax Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

OTCMKTS:FRFHF opened at $1,574.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,699.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,708.80. Fairfax Financial has a twelve month low of $1,292.53 and a twelve month high of $1,833.48.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

