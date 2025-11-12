FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Genelux Issued By HC Wainwright

Genelux Corporation (NASDAQ:GNLX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Genelux in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 6th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.97). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genelux’s current full-year earnings is ($0.88) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Genelux’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GNLX. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Genelux in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Genelux in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Maxim Group set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Genelux in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Genelux in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GNLX opened at $5.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.82. Genelux has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $8.53. The company has a market cap of $227.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of -0.09.

Institutional Trading of Genelux

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNLX. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Genelux during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genelux in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genelux in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genelux by 99.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 19,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its position in shares of Genelux by 83.3% during the second quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

About Genelux

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

