FY2025 Earnings Estimate for TSE:GFL Issued By William Blair

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GFL Environmental in a research note issued on Thursday, November 6th. William Blair analyst T. Romeo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.64. William Blair has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for GFL Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Separately, Barclays upgraded GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Shares of GFL stock opened at C$60.90 on Monday. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of C$59.24 and a twelve month high of C$71.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$63.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$66.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a $0.0154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.88%.

GFL Environmental Inc is an environmental services company. Its offerings include non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure, soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line, which generates the majority of the revenue, consists of the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste.

