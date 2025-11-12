FY2025 Earnings Estimate for GYRE Issued By Noble Financial

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Noble Financial lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Gyre Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 10th. Noble Financial analyst R. Leboyer now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Gyre Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Gyre Therapeutics had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.08%.The company had revenue of $26.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.80 million.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gyre Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Gyre Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research cut Gyre Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Gyre Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gyre Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

GYRE opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 801.80 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average of $8.11. Gyre Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Gyre Therapeutics by 18.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 13,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Gyre Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 123,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 22,390 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Gyre Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Gyre Therapeutics by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. 23.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

