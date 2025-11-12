FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Cresco Labs Issued By Cormark

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cresco Labs in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 10th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.14). The consensus estimate for Cresco Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share.

Separately, Zacks Research lowered shares of Cresco Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Cresco Labs Stock Performance

Cresco Labs stock opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $430.68 million, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.51. Cresco Labs has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.90.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.74 million. Cresco Labs had a negative return on equity of 14.25% and a negative net margin of 7.79%.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

