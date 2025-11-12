FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.84 and last traded at $46.84, with a volume of 10043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.7799.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Up 0.1%

The company has a market cap of $933.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMAR. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

