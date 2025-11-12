Frederick Sullivan Purchases 5,415 Shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Stock

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) CFO Frederick Sullivan purchased 5,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $31,840.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 157,028 shares in the company, valued at $923,324.64. The trade was a 3.57% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SENS stock opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SENS. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Senseonics by 666.7% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 35,708,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,011,000 after buying an additional 31,050,619 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Senseonics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,219,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,920,000 after acquiring an additional 749,453 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Senseonics by 26.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,701,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,302 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Senseonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,775,000. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SENS shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Senseonics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Senseonics to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Senseonics in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $1.50) on shares of Senseonics in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised Senseonics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Senseonics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.70.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

