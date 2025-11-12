Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in TriMas Corporation $TRS

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 16,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in TriMas by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriMas by 44.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in TriMas by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,135,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,036,000 after purchasing an additional 14,942 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in TriMas during the 1st quarter worth $489,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in TriMas by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas Trading Down 0.1%

TriMas stock opened at $31.54 on Wednesday. TriMas Corporation has a 1 year low of $19.33 and a 1 year high of $40.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.36 and its 200-day moving average is $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.64.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. TriMas had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $269.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. TriMas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TriMas Corporation will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. TriMas’s payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRS. Zacks Research upgraded TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of TriMas in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TriMas in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $45.00 target price on TriMas and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TRS

About TriMas

(Free Report)

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.