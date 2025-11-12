Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $437,000 in Apogee Therapeutics Inc. $APGE

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $399,752,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,485,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,948,000 after buying an additional 968,391 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 23.6% during the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,151,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,009,000 after acquiring an additional 219,471 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,061,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,641,000 after acquiring an additional 45,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 202.7% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 727,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,161,000 after acquiring an additional 486,800 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apogee Therapeutics

In other news, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 10,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $593,929.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 282,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,530,180.56. This represents a 3.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,620 shares of company stock valued at $900,504. 42.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APGE. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Up 10.9%

Shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock opened at $62.95 on Wednesday. Apogee Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $63.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.77.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.03. Analysts expect that Apogee Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

