Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $547,000 Stock Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $7,175,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Danaher by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3,673.5% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 38,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,812,000 after buying an additional 37,029 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,706.06. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Redburn Partners set a $220.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “positive” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $226.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Rothschild Redb cut Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.39.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $215.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher Corporation has a 1 year low of $171.00 and a 1 year high of $258.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.36 and a 200-day moving average of $200.64.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.44%.The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

