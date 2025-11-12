Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $505,000 Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. $ASX

Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ASX. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ASE Technology by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 33,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 12,653 shares during the last quarter. Haven Private LLC bought a new stake in ASE Technology during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 10.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 53,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 3,929.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 17,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura Securities raised ASE Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ASE Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

ASE Technology Stock Down 2.7%

NYSE ASX opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.45. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average of $10.82.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.64 billion. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

ASE Technology Profile

(Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.