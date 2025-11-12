Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $462,000 Stake in Progyny, Inc. $PGNY

Fox Run Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,511 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 303.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Progyny during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Militia Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Progyny by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Progyny by 5,216.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny stock opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $26.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $313.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.23 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 4.46%.The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Progyny has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.820 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

PGNY has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Progyny from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Progyny from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Progyny in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $28.00 price objective on Progyny in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Progyny from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other news, EVP Allison Swartz sold 2,398 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $55,058.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 79,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,843.12. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,395 shares of company stock worth $124,211 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

