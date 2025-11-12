Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 5,469 Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 111 Capital increased its stake in Nasdaq by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. 111 Capital now owns 11,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 18.9% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 25,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at approximately $664,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 35.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 16,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 6.3% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 101,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,035,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $99.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, October 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NDAQ stock opened at $87.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.35 and a 200-day moving average of $88.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.84 and a 12 month high of $97.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $179,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 84,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,256,779.60. This trade represents a 2.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

