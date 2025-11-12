Fortress Biotech (FBIO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $16.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 24.84% and a negative return on equity of 301.81%. On average, analysts expect Fortress Biotech to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Fortress Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of FBIO stock opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.92. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $79.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortress Biotech

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fortress Biotech by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 950,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 97,405 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 18.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 32,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Fortress Biotech from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortress Biotech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on FBIO

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops dermatology, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology products in the United States. The company markets dermatology products, such as Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne; Amzeeq for severe acne vulgaris; Zilxi, a topical foam; Exelderm cream and solution for topical use; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Luxamend; sulconazole nitrate cream and solution for tinea cruris and tinea corporis; and doxycycline hyclate tablet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.