Forsta AP Fonden Sells 12,500 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 428,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.5% of Forsta AP Fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $79,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $225.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $397.76 billion, a PE ratio of 107.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.22. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.81 and a 1 year high of $244.81.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 524.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. DZ Bank cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.57.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

