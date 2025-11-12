Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 1,500 Shares of Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Cintas were worth $26,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Cintas by 101.4% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 590,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,603,000 after acquiring an additional 297,265 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 404,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,116,000 after purchasing an additional 148,608 shares during the period. STF Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 6,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth $2,083,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Cintas by 46.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $185.76 on Wednesday. Cintas Corporation has a 12-month low of $180.39 and a 12-month high of $229.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.15 and a 200-day moving average of $210.77. The company has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $246.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $221.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Redburn Partners set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.23.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

