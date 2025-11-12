Forsta AP Fonden Has $32.85 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $32,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2,837.5% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Putney Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 53.4% during the second quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $143.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 157,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,545,054.40. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total transaction of $1,116,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 591,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,013,726.98. The trade was a 1.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 71,500 shares of company stock worth $8,336,040 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $122.56 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.08 and a 1 year high of $124.61. The company has a market capitalization of $152.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.99%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

