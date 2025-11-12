Forsta AP Fonden Has $30.55 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Amgen were worth $30,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.2% in the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 732 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Up 4.6%

AMGN opened at $338.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $291.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.36. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.30 and a fifty-two week high of $338.55.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.58 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 73.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amgen from $333.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. DZ Bank increased their price objective on Amgen from $335.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $261.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Amgen from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,000.91. This represents a 14.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

