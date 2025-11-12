Forsta AP Fonden Grows Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 516,200 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 0.5% of Forsta AP Fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $70,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avanza Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 168,401 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $22,904,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.7% in the second quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 12.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 669,868 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $91,109,000 after purchasing an additional 73,780 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 473,057 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $64,340,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 218,655 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,737,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT stock opened at $126.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $110.86 and a fifty-two week high of $141.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.37.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.30. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

